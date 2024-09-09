COUNCILLORS in Burntwood will decide on the future of a wildflower meadow in the town this week.

The area was created at Sister Dora Avenue alongside Burntwood Cemetery.

Members of the policy and resources committee at Burntwood Town Council will decide whether to end, continue or expand the area at a meeting this week.

A report said:

“As the flowers established, three individuals called to complain that the area looked scruffy. This may have been further exacerbated by the exceptionally wet weather which had the effect of accelerating grass growth and making the grass hard to collect when cut, resulting in clumping. “The town clerk was able dispel myths that the wildflower scheme was intended as a cost saving measure by reducing the amount of grass cutting on that site. “However, when the flowers bloomed, feedback from residents and the wider social media audience was overwhelmingly favourable with many commentators praising the council for its example in improving the ecology and supporting pollinators.”

The three options for the future of the plot, which is owned by the town council, include abandoning the wildflower area and reseeding grass, maintaining the wildflowers and adding more seeds, and expanding the plots to make them 50% larger.

The report added that further areas could also be identified around the town, including at the junction of Norton Lane and Lichfield Road, the junction of Oakdene Road and Springhill Road, near the roundabout at High Street and the A5190 in Chasetown.

A decision will be made at the meeting on Wednesday (11th September).