BURNTWOOD hit the ground running on the opening day of the new season as they scored five tries in the first half and followed up with another two after the break to beat Kidderminster 41-20.

On a superb playing surface, they were ahead as early as the sixth minute. Good build up play earned a penalty which was kicked to the right corner. Skipper Josh Canning won possession to set up drives for the line by Charles Michael and Hal Gozukucuk, with the former eventually stretching over for the opening try.

Replacement Ben Chancellor was called into action earlier than he expected when winger Connor Brighton left the field with a head injury on 14 minutes.

The visitors looked to have put themselves in trouble with an overthrown line out on their own 22. However, not only were they able to re-gather possession, but they also put the ball through the hands for Kian Carter to break through a gap on halfway and beat three defenders on a run to the posts. Josh Massey added the conversion.

Kidderminster replied with a straightforward penalty goal from in front of the post, but the flow of play was generally in the other direction during the first half.

On the half-hour mark, Burntwood extended their lead via Carter’s penalty kick to the left corner. Alfie Dewsbury won the line out, Gozukucuk made ground in midfield then Billy Fisher went close before Gozukucuk gained reward for his earlier work by stretching over. Massey converted.

Three minutes later, another fine handling attack over halfway saw Brett Taylor chip ahead. The bounce wasn’t kind, but possession was kept alive for Tom Shorrock to score the bonus point try.

Taylor’s 50-22 kick provided good field position five minutes from half time. Shorrock was denied in the corner, but from the resulting scrum the Burntwood pack drove over the line for Gozukucuk to touch down to make the half time score 29-3.

They looked to continue in the same vein after the turnaround when pressure play on the home 22 led to Gozukucuk bursting through to the line for his hat trick of tries. Taylor converted.

However, the second period went on to be more evenly-contested, aided by frequent penalties conceded by Canning’s men. The Kidderminster forwards set up camp in the left corner and went over for their first try on 49 minutes which was superbly converted.

They further reduced the arrears after 62 minutes. The home forwards sucked in the cover defence and a long pass to the right winger made it 36-15.

Burntwood soon eased fears of a Kidderminster comeback just five minutes later though when Luke Rookyard’s strong run earned a penalty award which was kicked to the left corner. A well-worked move saw Rookyard score in the corner to complete Burntwood’s tally.

A good break by Massey ended in a yellow card for Taylor rather than a try and the hosts capitalised on their man advantage after 77 minutes when a kick pass to the left winger gave them their third try. The contest finished with Burntwood on the attack deep in home territory.

Elsewhere, the 2nds produced a disjointed performance at home to Essington to lose 23-15 in their first league game of the season.

They started nervously and conceded three early penalties. They battled back to edge ahead in the second half, only to succumb to two late tries to lose a game they could have won.

This weekend Burntwood look to field three senior sides with the 1sts at home to Willenhall, the 2nds at St Leonard’s and the 3rds away at Willenhall 3rds. All kick offs are at 3pm.