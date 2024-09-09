A FUNDING scheme is offering support for community projects across Staffordshire.

Severn Trent has launched the NeighbourGOOD initiative which offers grants of up to £2,500 as well as hands-on support from its own team of volunteers.

The company said projects could come from local groups, charities and councils.

Megan Aplin, from Severn Trent, said:

“Our communities are at the heart of what we do, so we’re thrilled to launch the NeighbourGOOD scheme. “We want to make our region a better place – after all, our communities are close to all of our hearts and the NeighbourGOOD scheme is a great way of us extending our support to them. It gives our people the chance to get hands on and really help our communities with vital initiatives.”

The deadline for applications is 4th October. For details on how to apply visit www.stwater.co.uk/neighbourgood-scheme.