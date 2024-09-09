LICHFIELD made a positive start to the 2024-25 league campaign with a 36-0 win at Old Saltleians.

Six tries were scored – three in each half – and the hosts never looked as though they would, cross the try line.

The opening try of the season was scored by Charlie Milner, who was the second support runner to a Josh Butler break.

Soon after, more smart play by the forwards and backs led to a penalty five metres out. Freddie Wilson reacted the fastest and his tap and dash brought try number two and a 14 point lead, with Kai Lucas-Dumolo adding the second of three conversions.

The third try was not far behind as a set move ripped the Old Salts defence apart and Lucas-Dumolo was the eventual beneficiary, as he added the final seven points of the half.

The weather took a turn for the worse after half time, yet the handling from both sides remained good. Much of the play was in midfield and the home side hardly reached the Lichfield 22 throughout the final 40 minutes.

With decent possession, the city side continued to be sharper with support always on hand and all the second half tries reflected this.

The bonus point try was scored by Harry Hitchen, who was always industrious and a handful at the breakdown, as he supported a multi-phase attack.

There were still two further scores for the Myrtle Greens as Milner chipped through to score himself before Kieran Higgins dodged the last defender to grab the final score to make it a 36-0 victory on day one.

There was also success for the 2nds against the same opposition as they ran out 31-10 victors, while a split Colts squad recorded a 29-12 win at Melbourne and a 34-7 triumph at Old Halesonians.