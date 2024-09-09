Some Might Say
Some Might Say

AN Oasis tribute band will perform in Lichfield this week.

Some Might Say will be at The Feathers on Thursday (12th September).

Tickets for the show, which begins at 8pm, are £15.

For booking details, visit The Feathers website.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments