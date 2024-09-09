LICHFIELD Camera Club kicks of a new season with a lecture by one of the country’s top

photographers.

Colin Trow-Poole, a fellow of the Royal Photographic Society and the Irish Photographic Federation and also holds a Master’s distinction of the Photographic Alliance of Great Britain.

His talk, Street Photography Day and Night Images, will take place at Lichfield Methodist Centre at 7.45pm on 11th September.

Colin said:

“I am an avid monochrome worker and enjoy the simplicity that the black and white image affords. “I believe that by removing colour, the focus is shifted, distractions are minimised and viewers’ impressions are altered. “My goal, wherever possible, is to create drama, mood and narrative power.”

Non-members are welcome to attend, with admission costing £5.