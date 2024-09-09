COMEDY is tragedy plus time, and so it proved in Ashes – the new show from the writer and stand-up comedian Adrian Poynton.

The evening proved something of a family affair, when he was supported by his cousin Richard Poynton, perhaps better known to his millions of social media followers as Stage Door Johnny.

His afable stage act and tales of life as a social media star were well told, circling around the ridiculousness of first and second class stamps, and how lockdown life changed how we interact with each other.

Adrian is a talented writer, with the sit-com White Van Man being a critically acclaimed show, and his play A Very Naughty Boy about the working relationship of Monty Python stars John Cleese and Graham Chapman being equally well adored.

His work has been performed by such star names as David Tennant, Jane Horrocks, Tom Baker, rock star Alice Cooper and many others.

The stories in Ashes are personal ones, with the title being about his dad scattering his mother’s ashes without him. It also examined the unknown gulf between generations and how love takes many different forms.

Poynton is from a large family and so much of the humour of the show derives from that. The show is his return to the stage in more than ten years, and although it took a bit of time to get going, there was plenty of life in his on-stage persona.

He grew up in the area, so the pubs and the people and places were well known to this particular audience.

There are times when some of the stories feel a bit intrusive, but they are told with wit and panache, and although the hour delves into personal areas – and the ending is particularly affecting – there is also much wit and warmth contained with the show.