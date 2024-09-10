PEOPLE could be in with a chance of winning £20,000 in a local charity’s lottery.

The St Giles Hospice has rolled over to the maximum amount, with a guaranteed winner in this week’s draw.

The lottery helps fund care to support individuals living with a terminal illness.

To participate in the draw, people can purchase £1 tickets before midnight tomorrow (11th September) at at www.stgileshospice.com/lottery or in St Giles Hospice charity shops. The draw will take place on 13th September.

Elinor Eustace, interim chief executive officer at St Giles Hospice, said:

“Entering the lottery not only gives you the chance to win an amazing £20,000 but also supports a vital cause. “Your ticket purchase directly contributes to funding St Giles Hospice’s services. Every ticket sold plays a role in helping us provide vital care and support to those who need us most. “We’re incredibly grateful to all our existing lottery players for their continued support. “With the hospice sector facing a financial crisis nationally, St Giles Hospice, like many hospices, is facing a number of challenges. “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who helps to fund care for local people, and their loved ones, living with a terminal illness – the support of our community is vital for our future.”

The hospice has recently announced plans to make a number of redundancies in a bid to plug a gap in its funding.

For more information about the lottery, including ticket purchases and terms and conditions, please visit www.stgileshospice.com/lottery