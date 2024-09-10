LICHFIELD City have their sights set on a seventh straight league win as they travel to Wolverhampton Casuals.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side make the trip this evening (10th September) in a bid to maintain their three-point advantage at the top of the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Ivor Green’s men go into the game on the back of an emphatic 6-1 win at the weekend over AFC Wulfrunians.

Meanwhile, tonight’s hosts have slipped into the early season relegation places, second from bottom of the table after a difficult start to the 2024-25 campaign.