LICHFIELD Ladies used their fixture against Cannock to give more game time to members of the Red and Green squads – and finished with a confidence-boosting 27-17 win.

Five tries were scored in the first half, with the opener from Ali Gale, who made her 225th club appearance at Twickenham in May.

There were three tries and a conversion for Draycott from full back and another from Grimley. Cannock scored their three tries in the second period.