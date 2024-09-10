LICHFIELD’S MP says backing plans to reduce the number of people eligible for the Winter Fuel Allowance was “the right decision”.

Labour’s Dave Robertson backed plans which will mean only those on Pension Credit will be able to claim the funding which is designed to help cover heating bills during the winter months.

He said the move had to be made to tackle the financial challenges facing the country.

“I voted with the government to means-test the Winter Fuel Allowance. “As the Chancellor explained, this was not a decision that I or anyone in the Labour party wanted – or expected – to make. “But it was the right decision to get our country’s finances on a firmer footing.”

Despite the decision, Mr Robertson said his party was “always committed to protecting the most vulnerable”.

“Under the last Labour government pensioner poverty reduced dramatically. Under this government I am confident we will reduce the the impacts of poverty for the most vulnerable – that’s why we are committed to maintaining the triple lock on pensions worth an increase of £905 this year alone. “The Conservative government left the country in a state of economic turmoil. The £22billion of unfunded spending commitments that the Office for Budget Responsibility were not aware of have forced this government to make tough decisions to provide stability for the country. “Ignoring this would risk repeating past government mistakes that would threaten the foundations of our economy. “I understand that the decision to means-test the Winter Fuel Allowance will have repercussions for some pensions who will be struggling. I will be hosting sessions over the coming weeks to ensure those who are eligible for Pension Credit are claiming everything they are entitled to.”

Sarah Edwards, Labour MP for the Tamworth constituency which includes areas such as Stonnall, Fazeley and Shenstone, abstained in the vote.