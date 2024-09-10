LICHFIELD’S MP says backing plans to reduce the number of people eligible for the Winter Fuel Allowance was “the right decision”.
Labour’s Dave Robertson backed plans which will mean only those on Pension Credit will be able to claim the funding which is designed to help cover heating bills during the winter months.
He said the move had to be made to tackle the financial challenges facing the country.
“I voted with the government to means-test the Winter Fuel Allowance.
“As the Chancellor explained, this was not a decision that I or anyone in the Labour party wanted – or expected – to make.
“But it was the right decision to get our country’s finances on a firmer footing.”
Despite the decision, Mr Robertson said his party was “always committed to protecting the most vulnerable”.
“Under the last Labour government pensioner poverty reduced dramatically. Under this government I am confident we will reduce the the impacts of poverty for the most vulnerable – that’s why we are committed to maintaining the triple lock on pensions worth an increase of £905 this year alone.
“The Conservative government left the country in a state of economic turmoil. The £22billion of unfunded spending commitments that the Office for Budget Responsibility were not aware of have forced this government to make tough decisions to provide stability for the country.
“Ignoring this would risk repeating past government mistakes that would threaten the foundations of our economy.
“I understand that the decision to means-test the Winter Fuel Allowance will have repercussions for some pensions who will be struggling. I will be hosting sessions over the coming weeks to ensure those who are eligible for Pension Credit are claiming everything they are entitled to.”
Sarah Edwards, Labour MP for the Tamworth constituency which includes areas such as Stonnall, Fazeley and Shenstone, abstained in the vote.
Has he seen the impact assessment that the government has so far refused to publish or did he just do as he was told on blind faith?
Dave Robinson….Politics is all about choice. We chose you to represent the traditional bedrock of Labour support. Heaven knows we waited long enough to wrestle it from the Tories.
I will not itemise the many things wrong with this policy. If you don’t know, well perhaps Politics is not for you. Sufficient to say the savings will not substantially reduce the supposed deficit. What it will do is raise questions in the minds of those who elected you as to why your government chose to pick low hanging fruits when far more revenue could be raised from many tax avoiding sources.
I suspect your term in office is likely to be your last.
Lastly…Back benchers are being bullied by the PM. You are entitled to your opinions, especially when they support your constituents.
Now all Labour MP’s who voted for the cut in pensioners winter fuel allowance should be refusing to take any MP’s allowances to help fill the financial black whole, just like the pensioners.
The winter fuel allowance cost £2 billion
Arms to Ukraine costs £3 billion
Public sector pay rises costs £9 billion (above inflation awarded by Labour.
So it is ok to send arms to other countries to continue a war, pay public servants above inflation; but it is not ok to keep OAPs warm this winter.
Labour.. the party of the people.
As long as those people are in the unions that prop Labour up.
I’m sure we will remember your vote at the next election, the other local MP voted to remove the winter fuel payment too
Old people will die this winter because of this decision, some of them may be Dave’s constituents. This country generates more wealth than ever before, that wealth just rests in the hands of fewer and fewer people. It is utterly shameful to take money from those who don’t have enough before taking it from those who have more than they could ever need. It is shameful to support doing that. The Tory government made decisions that directly lead to the death of hundreds of thousands of people, it is so disappointing that this Labour one has decided to continue in the same vein. They need to do better. Dave needs to do better.
Apologies to Sarah Edwards, my bad :-(