TRAIN passengers in Lichfield are facing delays travelling to and from Birmingham.

Services on the Cross City Line are suspended due to the emergency services dealing with an incident in the Chester Road area.

West Midlands Railway said that rail replacement buses had been ordered between Lichfield and Sutton Coldfield, while ticket acceptance is in place between there and Birmingham on local buses.

The disruption is expected to continue until at least 4pm today (10th September).

