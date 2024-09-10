A RARE copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone has fetched for thousands of pounds at auction – 27 years after its owner bought it brand new.

The soft cover first edition of the boy wizard’s literary debut was sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers yesterday (9th September).

The book was won by a telephone bidder in the UK for a hammer price of £6,600.

Richard said:

“This is a fantastic result – and one of the highest prices achieved at auction, which reflects the wonderful condition this copy is in. “We had a huge amount of interest in the book leading up to the auction and on sale day we were joined online by more than 30 bidders from America and the UK along with two telephone bids and people watching in the saleroom. “After a solid bidding battle the copy was eventually secured by a telephone bidder in the UK. “Congratulations to the winner and everyone who helped make this a magical moment in the saleroom.”

Seller Jane Thompson-Webb, from Erdington, bought the book brand new in 1997 while working in Ottakar’s Bookshop in Birmingham.

Her 30% staff discount off the book’s £4.99 price meant she paid about £3.50 when she purchased it.

The sale follows a previous hardback copy fetching £10,500 in a Richard Wintertons Auctioneers sale in July 2023. One of just 500 printed, the book was originally bought for 30p after being withdrawn from Wolverhampton Library.