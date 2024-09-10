A youngster enjoying a steam ride at the Whittington Countryside and Craft Fair
VISITORS from near and far flocked to Bit End Field as the Whittington Craft and Country Fair was held.

In addition to stalls, there was also a huge range of food and drink on offer, along with live music, dog and ferret displays, a classic car show and more.

All proceeds from the event got to support community project and organisations, with more than £200,000 no raised since the first ever fair 20 years ago.

Organisers have confirmed that the fun will return when the event is staged once more on 6th September 2025.

