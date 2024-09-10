VISITORS from near and far flocked to Bit End Field as the Whittington Craft and Country Fair was held.

In addition to stalls, there was also a huge range of food and drink on offer, along with live music, dog and ferret displays, a classic car show and more.

All proceeds from the event got to support community project and organisations, with more than £200,000 no raised since the first ever fair 20 years ago.

Organisers have confirmed that the fun will return when the event is staged once more on 6th September 2025.