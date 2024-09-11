A NEW plan has been launched which Lichfield District Council says will “reaffirm its commitment” to tackling climate change and reaching carbon net zero by 2035.

The local authority added that it hopes to set a strong example to businesses and residents across the area by taking proactive steps.

At present, the council emits around 1,049 tonnes of carbon each year, with senior figures hoping to embed eco-friendly steps across the organisation.

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member for visitor economy, ecology and climate change, said:

“We know that achieving net zero carbon is a big challenge, but we’re determined to lead the way. “This programme shows our commitment to reducing our environmental impact, and we hope everyone in the district will get on board and join us in this important mission.”

Some of the key actions under the carbon reduction plan include installation of energy-efficient lighting across its estate, replacement of vehicles with electric ones, reducing fuel consumption by deploying “driver behaviour training”, promoting biodiversity and encouraging recycling.

The council has also launched a carbon dashboard to allow staff and residents to monitor the progression towards net zero.

Cllr Silvester-Hall said:

“We can’t tackle climate change alone. The success of this programme depends on all of us working together. “By taking collective action, we can make Lichfield a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable place for generations to come.”