RECRUITMENT is opening for people considering a career as a firefighter.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service says it hopes a new drive will encourage people from “a range of backgrounds and diverse communities” to apply when the application window opens on 16th September.

The vacancies will be to fill roles left behind by those retiring as firefighters.

New recruits will be trained in a range of areas including tackling fires, water rescues and road traffic collisions.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Michelle Hickmott said:

“We’re looking for firefighters of the future and our recruitment campaign is focused on changing people’s perception of what being a firefighter is like and what the role involves, to encourage more people to consider the fire service as a career choice. “The role is much more than just dealing with fires – the reality is that a large proportion of a firefighters time is focused on prevention, training, education, and engaging with the community. “If you are caring, determined and passionate about doing the best for your community then we’d encourage you to apply. In return we can offer a rewarding role, a funded apprenticeship qualification, opportunities for career progression or to specialise in certain areas, alongside benefits such as generous annual leave and an excellent pension.”

Firefighter Vicky Poole has been with the fire service for 23 years. She said:

“I love the role, it’s varied, the teamwork is great and I enjoy the community engagement aspect. “For anyone unsure on whether to apply I’d say go for it, it’s a great career and you won’t look back.”

More details will be available on the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service website from midday on 16th September.