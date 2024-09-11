A NEW choral course is launching at Lichfield Cathedral.

It is being delivered in partnership with award-winning vocal ensemble The Gesualdo Six.

The first Lichfield for Singing course will run on 11th January and will feature singing workshops and a session on higher education and careers in music.

It will finish with an informal concert in which the course participants will perform alongside The Gesualdo Six.

Aimed at young people aged 13 and 19, the day-long course will focus on developing techniques, exploring different genres of choral music and providing experience of working with a professional group.

The Revd Andrew Stead, Canon Precentor at Lichfield Cathedral, said:

“As well as more experienced teenage singers, we want to reach young musicians who may not have had any experience of high-level choral singing, but are keen to develop their talents. “This is an excellent opportunity for young singers to build on their strengths and enhance their CV by working in a collaborative and supportive environment, guided by the exceptional Owain Park and the internationally-recognised group The Gesauldo Six in the awe-inspiring setting of Lichfield Cathedral.”

Participants will need to have experience of singing, whether through individual lessons, membership of a choir, involvement in musical theatre, or preparing to apply for choral scholarships at university.

Owain Park, director of The Gesualdo Six, said:

“We are incredibly excited to work with aspiring young singers at Lichfield Cathedral, helping them to develop their musicianship and gain valuable experience in consort singing. “We’ll be exploring essential ensemble skills, vocal technique, and emotional expression, all within the inspiring and supportive environment of the cathedral. “It’s a day designed to ignite passion, enhance skills, and provide valuable insights into the music industry.”

The course costs £85, including lunch and refreshments, and there is the opportunity to apply for funding to help with the cost of the course fee or travel.

Applications are open until 2nd December and places are limited.

For more information on how to apply visit www.lichfield-cathedral.org/singing.