POLICE say they have seized a dog following an incident in Burntwood.

Officers were called to Nightingale Walk at 12.10pm today (11th September) to reports of the animal being loose in the street.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The owner of the dog suffered a minor injury after falling to the floor in attempts to bring it back under control. “By the time officers got to the scene, the dog had been put back in the house and was secured. No-one else was injured in the incident. “The dog, believed to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier-cross, has been seized by dog handlers for a safety assessment.”