A REVIEW of polling station locations has been launched.

Lichfield District Council said it was seeking views and suggested changes to sites that are currently used for Parliamentary and local elections.

The review will consider factors such as ease of access, availability, facilities and the number of voters served.

A spokesperson for the council said:

“The Electoral Commission requires the district council to conduct this review every five years. The last was completed in 2019 and the next must be completed by 31st January 2025. “The suggested changes are available to view online now, where there is also a form for residents to comment or suggest other places that may be better suited as their polling station.”

Printed copies of the proposals and survey are also available in the reception at District Council House on Frog Lane. Alternatively, comments can be submitted by email to elections@lichfielddc.gov.uk or by post to Electoral Services, Lichfield District Council, Frog Lane, Lichfield, Staffordshire, WS13 6YY.

The six-week consultation ends on 22nd October.