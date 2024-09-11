PEOPLE in Staffordshire can now get mental health support around the clock by calling 111.

The new service sees trained professionals guiding callers through the most appropriate next steps.

This could include arranging face-to-face community support or through being directed to alternative services such as crisis cafes and save havens.

Ben Richards, from the NHS Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care System, said:

“For someone with urgent mental health support needs, this can be distressing, whether that is for the person themselves, or a loved one who is trying to support them. “Getting help as quickly as possible is vital so any step which helps get people that help sooner will only help those most in need. “The new integrated service can give people of all ages specialist mental health support and ensure they can be offered face-to-face support in a safe and therapeutic environment.” “If you or someone you know needs urgent mental health support, please call 111, and select the mental health option.

NHS Talking Therapy Services are also available for people who need help with other mental conditions such as anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder and PTSD. Anyone can refer themselves online through staffsandstoketalkingtherapies.nhs.uk.

Dr Waheed Abassi, GP and clinical director for the NHS Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board mental health programme, said:

“Every conversation, no matter how small, contributes to a supportive and understanding society. By having these vital conversations, we can break down barriers and help people get the help they need.”