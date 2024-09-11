WET weather failed to dampen the spirits as crowds turned out to celebrate the 25th anniversary Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park.

More than 10,000 people were entertained by The City of Lichfield Concert Band and The British Police Symphony Orchestra.

The free event culminated in a rousing finale featuring Rule Britannia, Jerusalem and a Pomp and Circumstance No 1 along with a fireworks display.

Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and major projects, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“Fans of Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park look forward to the event all year and they again came in their thousands to enjoy the music and atmosphere. “I would like to thank our sponsors, the musicians, the compere Danny Mizon, and all the council’s staff and volunteers who worked so hard to set up the event and tidy up afterwards. “On behalf of Lichfield District Council I also wish to send our condolences to the family and friends of the singer Ben Thapa. “Ben had been due to perform at this year’s Proms but was taken ill shortly before the event. We are very saddened to learn that he has since passed away.”