The Dirty Rockin Scoundrels

ROCK and roll hits from the 1950s and 1960s will be served up at a Lichfield pub.

The Dirty Rockin’ Scoundrels are back at The Feathers tomorrow (13th September).

Admission to the Beacon Street venue is free. The band will be on stage from 9pm.

