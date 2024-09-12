A NEW plan promoting Staffordshire’s cultural heritage is being drawn up.

The proposals will aim to enhance culture, the arts, heritage, sport and leisure.

Staffordshire County Council will work with local communities, organisations and councils as part of the plan.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our cultural heritage plays an important role in what makes our county a wonderful place to visit and live in and we’re committed to developing this further. “This plan is all about uniting cultural activities, services, individuals and organisations right across the county. “Whether it’s libraries and arts, heritage or sport and leisure, they all play a role in shaping better social and economic outcomes, while providing huge benefits to residents. “We can’t do this alone, so we’ll be working closely with our district and borough partners, organisations involved in culture, as well as speaking to local communities about what they would like to see.”

Part of the plan will include investment in country parks such as Chasewater to “help people rediscover the natural beauty on their doorstep”.

The new proposals come after a Burntwood councillor questioned why planned enhancements at Chasewater had taken so long to be drawn up.

The county council says it is planning a series of information events later this year for people to find out more about the cultural strategy.

The plan will be debated at a meeting of the cabinet on 18th September.