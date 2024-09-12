A FORMER newsagents in Lichfield could be divided into two retail units if plans are approved.

The site on Boley Park has been empty since the Martin’s store and Post Office desk shut last year.

Now the site’s owner Central Co-op hopes to subdivide the plot into two units.

A planning statement said:

“The scheme will provide a positive contribution by converting a vacant unit into to new facilities for the wider community to benefit from.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.