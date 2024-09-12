A PROJECT in Lichfield helping to prevent care equipment going to landfill has been named as a finalist in a national awards scheme.

Grace Cares and Staffordshire County Council’s Medicycle initiative is in the running for the Campaign of the Year title at the National Recycling Awards.

The scheme sees items such as walking aids, rise and recline chairs, commodes and specialist bathroom equipment given a new lease of life after being donated at household waste and recycling centres.

Lichfield-based Graces Cares collects the equipment before cleaning, repairing and refurbishing it ready for someone else to use.

Emma Smith, co-founder at Grace Cares, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Staffordshire County Council on this fantastic initiative. “It not only supports a valuable service for individuals who might otherwise struggle to afford these items but also makes a significant impact on reducing waste. “By diverting perfectly usable equipment from landfill, we are helping the environment and making a difference in people’s lives.”

As well as providing equipment for people to use, the scheme is also contributing to the county council’s broader environmental goals by preventing them going to landfill.

Gemma Wall, waste minimisation project support officer at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We believe that even small changes like this recycling initiative can make a big difference. “Medicycle is just one of the many ways we are working towards a more sustainable future. “The nomination for the National Recycling Awards is a testament to the hard work of everyone involved and the positive impact of this scheme.”