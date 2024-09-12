A REGULAR market is returning to Whittington this month.
The Bell car park will host the event on 21st September.
As the event falls within Fairtrade Fortnight, people will also be able to enter the raffle to win a Fairtrade Hamper.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
