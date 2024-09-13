A “VERY impressive” collection covering 150 years of British stamps is being sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

Estimated at £10,000 to £12,000 and presented across six volumes, the archive spans the period from 1840 to 1990.

It will be sold by Richard Witnerton Auctioneers on 25th September.

Philately expert Phil Ives said:

“This is a very impressive lifelong accumulation consigned by a client in their 90s from the West Midlands. “It is a really lovely GB collection across six volumes including 15 Penny Blacks chosen for their quality. “Other highlights are line engraved Penny Reds complete to plate numbers 224 mint and 225 used, and two 1929 Postal Union Congress £1 stamps, one mint and one used. “It is a really comprehensive collection but the key thing for me is the condition. “The vendor has been really selective with their purchases and has gone for the best and it does reflect well.”

The catalogue will be live online a week before the auction and can be viewed via www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.