HAMMERWICH Cricket Club will hope to end their season on a high when they travel to Fordhouses.

The hosts tomorrow (14th September) will provide a tough test given they sit top of the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division with a game remaining.

But sixth placed Hammerwich will be hoping to cause an upset and go into the game on the back of victories against Lichfield and Tamworth 2nds.

Play starts at midday.