LICHFIELD City will head to Highgate United this weekend in a bid to continue their winning run.

Ivor Green’s men extended their streak to seven straight league victories last time out with a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Casuals.

Meanwhile the hosts tomorrow (14th September) have dropped to 17th in the Midland Football League Premier Division after suffering a 5-0 defeat to Shifnal Town in their previous contest.

An eighth straight win for the Trade Tyre Community Stadium side would see them maintain their advantage at the top of the table over 1874 Northwich who are currently three points behind but have two games in hand over the early frontrunners.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 3pm.