LICHFIELD Cricket Club will wrap up their league campaign with a crucial home clash against Cannock this weekend.

Adam Braddock’s side go into the game on the back of two straight losses.

The results have left them sitting just a place above the drop zone in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division.

Their opponents tomorrow (14th September) are a Cannock side who sit one spot above Lichfield in the standings.

Play starts at 12pm.