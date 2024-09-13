Chicago

THE Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre are returning to the stage with a production of the teen edition of Chicago.

The group will perform at the Lichfield Garrick between 17th and 21st September.

The show follows the story of Roxie Hart who mursers a faithless lover and convinces her husband to take the rap.

A spokesperson said:

“Our cast is ready to give you a performance that will leave you cheering.

“From the high-energy dance numbers to the gripping storylines, this is Chicago like you’ve never seen it before.”

For ticket details visit the Lichfield Garrick website.

