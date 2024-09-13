LICHFIELD will play their first home league game of the campaign this weekend when they welcome Melbourne.

The Myrtle Greens got off to a winning start last time out with a 36-0 triumph at Old Saltleians.

The visitors tomorrow (14th September) were also successful on the opening weekend as they recorded a 20-15 victory against Paviors.

Kick-off at Cooke Fields is at 3pm.

Elsewhere this weekend, the 2nds travel to Veseyans 2nds while the Ladies 1sts are on the road at Bishop Auckland, with their 2nds at home against Crewe and Nantwich.