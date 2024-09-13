WRITER, actress and singer Sian Reeves will visit a Lichfield care home to launch her latest music.

The former star of Cutting It, Emmerdale and Coronation Street is releasing her Remember This album in support of the Alzheimer’s Society.

Sian will be at The Spires at 2pm on 21st September as part of a tour of care homes cross the country.

The album’s release is being timed to coincide with World Alzheimer’s Day, with all proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Sian said:

“This all started when a fan during Covid asked me to send a message to the residents at their nursing home in Birmingham. This led to me performing singing sessions on Zoom. “I immediately witnessed such huge benefits amongst my online audience and from a personal point of view I really enjoyed singing again. “I started working at BBC Radio Wales and got involved with Singing for the Brain for Alzheimer’s. The wonderful singer songwriter Lorraine King runs one of these groups and I started to volunteer. I kept being brought back to the old songs from the 1940s. “This journey has now progressed to touring care homes where we encourage activities like singing to keep the brain stimulated as well as to encourage conversation. “I have reached a point now where I’d like to campaign for singing sessions to be introduced at least once a week in every care home across the UK.”

The album is available online with CDs also available at the event which is open to all.

Amy Doyle, general manager at The Spires said:

“We are very excited about Sian’s visit – our residents are really looking forward to meeting her and having a good old sing-a-long. “We do hope that lots of people are able to join us and that we can raise lots of money for the Alzheimer’s Society. It is a cause that is very close to all of our hearts.”