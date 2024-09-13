PEOPLE are being warned to be on their guard against social media scams after the number of reports across Staffordshire increase.

Bogus goods, fake investment offers, false property rentals and online job adverts asking for an upfront fee are among the issues being raised, Staffordshire County Council has warned.

Other scams have included counterfeit tickets to sports events and music concerts.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“With many of us living much of our lives online these days, it’s never been more important to be scam aware. “Scams are everywhere, especially on social media, so it’s important to be aware and look out for them. “Whether you’re buying something, booking a holiday, renting a house or buying a concert or event ticket, you need to be vigilant. “We simply want people to be scam aware, be able to recognise these scams, and take the right action when dealing with them.”

People can report online scams on the Citizens Advice website or by calling 0808 223 1133.