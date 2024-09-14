POLICE are trying to trace a caravan after it was stolen from a driveway in Elford.

The Swift Challenger vehicle was last seen by its owners at 11.30pm on 12th September who noticed it had been stolen at 8am the following morning.

Anyone with relevant CCTV or doorbell footage from the area is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 153 of 13th September.

Officers are also keen to identify three people spotted looking around a motorhome on the driveway of a property on Broomfield Avenue in Fazeley at 12.45am yesterday (13th September).

The trio, who were all wearing hoodies, left the area in an SUV-style vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 184 of 13th September.