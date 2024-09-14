THE bosses of a Lichfield opticians are celebrating a year in charge – and have marked the occasion with a full refurbishment.

Franchise partners Manj and Sonia Talwar have marked the milestone at the Three Spires shopping centre site.

As well as offering eye examinations, the business also provide audiologist services.

Sonia said:

“Manj and I are delighted to showcase the newly refreshed store and welcome customers and patients, whether they are coming in for an eye test for the first time, upgrading their frames or having a contact lens appointment. “We offer a full range of services and look forward to caring for the city.”