BURNTWOOD will be looking to make it two wins from two when they welcome Willenhall this weekend.

The CCE Sportsway side go into the game this afternoon (14th September) on the back of a morale-boosting 41-20 victory at Kidderminster on the opening day.

The visitors suffered a narrow 23-20 defeat against Newcastle in their opening in the Counties 1 Midlands West (North).

Elsewhere, Burntwood’s 2nds face St Leonard’s and the 3rds travel to Willenhall.

All games kick off at 3pm.