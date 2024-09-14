CHASETOWN will host Widnes this weekend in their latest league contest.

Mark Swann’s men go into the game on the back of a dramatic penalty shootout win against Grimsby Borough in the FA Trophy – a result which has seen them draw local rivals Hednesford Town in the next round.

Meanwhile, the visitors this afternoon (14th September) managed to hold out for a 2-2 draw last time out against Nantwich Town.

Kick-off is at 3pm. Admission is £10 adults, £7 concessions and £4 under 18s. Under 10s are free with a paying adult.