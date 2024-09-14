THE pedestrianisation of Lichfield city centre has been described as a “really good thing” by a senior councillor.

An 18 month trial to restrict vehicles has taken place with Lichfield District Council now focused on a permanent solution.

The initial pedestrianisation proposal drew anger from blue badge holders who were unable to access parking on Bore Street – but the long term proposals could see that road made two way in order to avoid vehicles having to travel through other streets to use the bays.

Rising bollards are also due to be installed at a cost of £225,000 to restrict vehicles in the city centre, but security guards will remain until the new measures are in place.

Cllr Alex Farrell told fellow cabinet members:

“I think one of the few benefits – if you can say that – of the Covid period was the increase in cafe culture. I think that this proves that actually if it’s done right then the pedestrianisation of Lichfield city centre is a really good thing. “Of course there are going to be people that it affects and not everybody is going to be happy with it for obvious reasons.”

But questions were raised over the removal of the unofficial taxi rank on Bore Street.

Work currently is underway to an find an alternative location, but Cllr Rob Strachan asked about the risk that taxi companies may have acquired a “right to rank”.

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall confirmed conversations are still ongoing and formalising a rank was “paramount”. An alternative site outside the old library at the bus stops is being considered in the short term.