COUNCILLORS in Lichfield are due to decide whether to support a local group’s efforts to create a new youth centre in the city.

Liberty Jamboree has been awarded £1.58million by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s Youth Investment Fund to create a new base on land alongside Lichfield Sports Club

But the group have seen build costs increase and a requirement to pay £300,000 of VAT on the construction.

As a result, the group have been working with developers to reduce the overall cost of the project, but is now seeking £32,351.80 in Community Infrastructure Levy funding to pay for the addition of a lift. Around £30,000 in match-funding has already been secured.

A spokesperson for Liberty Jamboree said:

“By providing a dedicated accessible purpose-build space for SEN youth, the building not only meets the immediate needs of young people and their families, but also contributes to the overall development and wellbeing of the entire community as there is no other accessible dedicated space in the locality.”

A report to a meeting of Lichfield City Council’s grants advisory committee said that Lichfield District Council had agreed to put £16,000 towards the request.

Members of the city council will now decide whether to allocate the remaining funds at a meeting on Monday (16th September).