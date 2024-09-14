CHASETOWN secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Widnes thanks to two goals from Jack Langston.

The opening exchanges offered little in the way of clear-cut opportunities for either side.

The Scholars looked to seize control when Danny O’Callaghan tried his luck with a powerful long-range effort which the visiting goalkeeper fumbled but managed to recover before Ben Lund could pounce.

Moments later an inviting free-kick found O’Callaghan again, but the Widnes defence was quick to react and scramble the ball away to safety.

Chasetown’s most promising moment of the half came from Langston who rattled the post with a fierce shot.

Despite their persistence, The Scholars went into the break frustrated with the score at 0-0.

But the second half saw the rejuvenated home side take the initiative and they had the chance to level when they won a penalty. Langston stepped up and coolly slotted the ball home to break the deadlock.

Not content with just one, Langston struck again shortly after. His low free-kick beat the wall and the Widnes keeper to double Chasetown’s advantage.

However, the visitors weren’t about to roll over. With just under 15 minutes to play, Matty Rain fired a curling shot into the far corner from the edge of the box, denying Curtis Pond his clean sheet and setting up a difficult finish.

But Chasetown held firm to see out the game and earn their victory.