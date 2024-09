LICHFIELD City Ladies will get their league campaign underway with a home clash against Bournville.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium saw their encounter at Newcastle Town called off last weekend, so will be hoping to get off to a winning start against their newly-promoted opponents.

City have got a win under their belts already this season though after knocking Kingfisher out of the Women’s FA Cup.

Kick-off tomorrow (15th September) is at 2pm.