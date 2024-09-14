A TRANS-ATLANTIC art-rock collaboration is coming to Lichfield later this month.

San Francisco’s Nymphya and Brighton-based Rose Thorn will bring Outside of Time – Magical Music from the Dreamery to the Guildhall on 28th September.

The show aims to take audiences on “an intimate musical conversation” by weaving original songs and cover pieces with stories depicting loss, magic and discover.

A spokesperson said:

“Songcraft and storytelling enable audiences to discover their own feelings as The Dreamery reveals the personal worlds of these two remarkable artists from across different continents, cultures and generations. “Nymphya is a former opera singer with New York City Opera and San Francisco Opera and through her parallel love of contemporary music, has performed on America’s Tonight Show with Jay Leno and supported Todd Rundgren and George Benson. She is also a founding member of and music arranger for San Francisco’s acclaimed Screaming Divas. “Rose Thorn emerged on the Brighton music scene three years ago, quickly drawing audiences with her resonating songwriting, skillful arrangements, pure vocal delivery and smoky tones. “Her anticipated debut album is scheduled for release this summer.”

Tickets are £15 and can be booked online.