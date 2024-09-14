COUNCIL chiefs say a new project will brighten up Lichfield city centre and Burntwood town centre.

Working alongside local businesses and partners, the Lichfield District Council initiative will be carried out across two phases.

The first will be clean and make repairs in public spaces, as we well as removing weeds which have grown during the summer.

The second phase will be to introduce new foliage, art, benches, bunting and street furniture to make both centres more welcoming and vibrant.

The work is being funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and will be undertaken in the coming months.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“In Burntwood, the focus will be on Sankey’s Corner, High Street, Morley Road, Parkhill Road and Swan Island. “In Lichfield work will focus on the city centre’s pedestrianised zone as well as Minster Pool Walk and The Friary. “Making these areas smarter will help attract more shoppers providing a boost to our local retail and hospitality businesses.”