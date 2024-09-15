CONSULTANTS are being appointed to help plot future investment in Chasewater.

Staffordshire County Council said it would be spending £18million over the coming years to improve the country park along with a site at Cannock Chase and the 92-mile long Staffordshire Way.

The authority says it is keen to see Chasewater become a “regional visitor destination”.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“Cannock Chase, Chasewater and the Staffordshire Way are jewels in the crown of our county’s natural beauty. “Given their increased popularity since the pandemic, both country parks will benefit from being better able to handle visitors – and it will be done in such a way as to protect plants and wildlife and conserve the very things that make these places so attractive.”

The appointment of consultants, who will look into enhancing the Innovation Centre and south shore area, comes after a Burntwood councillor called for action instead of words after delays in making improvements at Chasewater.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the Labour opposition group at Lichfield District Council and a member of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“People are fed up with these numerous so-called engagement exercises that have taken place over the past 15 to 20 years and want to see some action. “The last consultation from a couple of years ago cost over £20,000 – how much will this next one cost? “Exactly how many consultations does it take to make a plan? Or is it just yet another excuse for doing little or nothing?”