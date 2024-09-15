PLANS have been unveiled to demolish garages in Handsacre.

The four structures that Bromford hopes to pull down are at The Croft Leys.

A planning statement said:

“Following a review of Bromford’s garage stock, it has been determined that the area would be be better served as a parking area for local residents. “Due to their method of construction, they cannot be guaranteed to be watertight and therefore are not ideal for the storage of items.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.