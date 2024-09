HAMMERWICH Cricket Club suffered a final day of the season to forget as they lost by 158 runs at Fordhouses.

The hosts were sent in to bat first and raced to a total of 224-8 from their 50 overs.

A dismal response with the bat saw Callum Brodrick (26) become the only Hammerwich batsman to make double figures as they were bowled out for just 66.

Fordhouses bowler Johar Ahmed enjoyed a fruitful afternoon with the ball as he finished with figures of 5-49.