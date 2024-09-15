AWARD-WINNING singer-songwriter and harpist Chloe Matharu is bringing her authentic folk sounds to Lichfield.

Hailing from the west coast of Scotland, the navigational officer in the Merchant Navy will perform at The Hub at St Mary’s on 16th October.

She has previously performed at a range of venues and events including Celtic Connections, Cambridge Folk Festival, Green Note in London, Fringe by the Sea and the Hartlepool Folk Festival.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s said:

“Chloe’s award-winning debut album, Small Voyages, released in October 2022, was selected as Celtic Music Radio’s Album of the Year and was included in the top 20 of the World Music Charts Europe. “Her reflective songs and truly haunting sounds will leave you hooked.” Tickets are £16 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.