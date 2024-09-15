LICHFIELD City’s winning run was stretched to eight game after a 4-0 win at Highgate United.

Goals from Max Dixon, debutant James Mace and a brace from Joe Haines saw Ivor Green’s men consolidate their advantage at the top of the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Despite the final result, it was the home side who almost broke the deadlock in the opening moments, but City keeper James Beeson did well to deny Highgate with a one-on-one save.

It was to prove a costly miss as Lichfield went in front when Dixon robbed a defender before slotting home to make it 1-0 with just five minutes on the clock.

Jack Edwards sent a shot wide before Haines thought he’d doubled the lead only for his effort to be ruled out for a foul.

Home keeper George Hardy produced a fine save to keep out a Tom Brown shot to ensure the scores were level at the break.

But Lichfield were quick out of the blocks in the second half as Mace marked his debut by rising highest to head home Haines’ corner.

It was 3-0 15 minutes from time when Haines powered a low strike into the bottom corner.

In the dying moments things got even better for City when Jordan Clement was tripped in the box and Haines made no mistake from the resulting penalty.