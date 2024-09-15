LICHFIELD Cricket Club ended their season on a high as they avoided slipping into the drop zone on the final day with a six wicket home win over Cannock.

After sending the visitors in to bat first, Umer Khalid and Robbie Stone took three wickets each as they skittled out their opponents for 220.

The response from Adam Braddock’s men saw openers Will Davies (42) and Rich Taylor-Tibbott (52) create a solid foundation as the score raced to 124-2.

The total was eventually passed as Callum Heanan and Robert Turner saw out the innings with Lichfield having lost just four wickets.